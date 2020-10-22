Menu

Chelsea and Manchester United face Bayern Munich competition for midfielder transfer

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly facing competition from Bayern Munich for the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international looks a top young talent after catching the eye in the Bundesliga, and it would be interesting to see him make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

MORE: Video: Pundit fires warning to “sloppy” Manchester United star

Zakaria certainly seems like he could be a hit in the Premier League, but it looks like Man Utd and Chelsea might struggle to keep him from staying in Germany.

According to the reliable Christian Falk, Bayern are now joining the English giants in the race for the 23-year-old…

United could do with ensuring they don’t miss out on Zakaria, who could be an ideal upgrade on unconvincing midfielders such as Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

More Stories / Latest News
Kylian Mbappe: Three ways Liverpool could turn once in a generation transfer into reality
Video: Troy Deeney gives brutal assessment of major Manchester United weak link
Mikel Arteta responds to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal drought for Arsenal

Chelsea, meanwhile, might also feel he’s the ideal long-term successor to N’Golo Kante, who has struggled with injuries in recent times and who no longer looks a guaranteed starter for the Blues.

It would be hard for Zakaria to turn down Bayern, however, given their dominance in the Bundesliga in recent times, while they also look like a real force in Europe at the moment after winning the Champions League last season.

More Stories Denis Zakaria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.