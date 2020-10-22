Chelsea and Manchester United face Bayern Munich competition for midfielder transfer

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly facing competition from Bayern Munich for the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international looks a top young talent after catching the eye in the Bundesliga, and it would be interesting to see him make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

Zakaria certainly seems like he could be a hit in the Premier League, but it looks like Man Utd and Chelsea might struggle to keep him from staying in Germany.

According to the reliable Christian Falk, Bayern are now joining the English giants in the race for the 23-year-old…

United and Chelsea have a new transfer rival: FC Bayern also has Denis Zakaria on their list @ManUtd @ChelseaFC @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 21, 2020

United could do with ensuring they don’t miss out on Zakaria, who could be an ideal upgrade on unconvincing midfielders such as Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might also feel he’s the ideal long-term successor to N’Golo Kante, who has struggled with injuries in recent times and who no longer looks a guaranteed starter for the Blues.

It would be hard for Zakaria to turn down Bayern, however, given their dominance in the Bundesliga in recent times, while they also look like a real force in Europe at the moment after winning the Champions League last season.