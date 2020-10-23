It was entirely predictable that Mesut Ozil’s agent would come out of the woodwork again at some point.

With Mikel Arteta explaining before Arsenal’s win against Rapid Vienna that he takes full responsibility for the situation, Dr Erkut Sogut was having none of it, and basically called the Gunners manager out.

“Arsenal fans deserve an honest explanation, not [Arteta] saying, ‘I failed Ozil,'” he said to ESPN.

“You didn’t fail Ozil. You failed to be fair, honest and transparent and treat someone with respect who has a contract and was loyal all the time.

“Every single person outside knows he [Arteta] hasn’t treated him fairly. He didn’t give him a chance to show himself this season.

“If he is still under contract, the player should have the option to stay and fight for his place. Mesut hasn’t been given that.

“Why would you put a player on the bench twice for 90 minutes [against Brighton and Crystal Palace in June] if he wasn’t fit or committed?

“Everyone says he’s training well. Per Mertesacker [Arsenal defender, 2011-18 and now a coach at the club’s academy] said this publicly. I spoke with at least five teammates who say he is training great.

“They say Mesut is one of their best players, and they cannot understand why he is left out. So it can’t be the training. If it is not the pitch, what are the footballing reasons?

“If you talk, you should tell the truth that the Arsenal fans deserve, otherwise don’t talk at all.”

Whilst Sogut’s outburst will likely be seen as nothing more than ‘throwing his toys out of the pram,’ you can’t really blame him for wanting to protect his client.

Unfortunately for Ozil, like so many players before him, his agent has often been an irritant and that does the player no favours whatsoever in a time like this.

Furthermore, it’s clear that the Spaniard has made his decision and has no intention of changing his mind.

Both Ozil and Sogut’s purpose would therefore be better served in looking for a new club and getting back to playing football again, rather than bleating about the fact that he’s stuck on the sidelines.