Frank Lampard’s Chelsea visit Old Trafford tomorrow to take on Man United. As per Physio Room, they have an almost fully fit squad for the trip.

The Blues will be looking to put right what happened in this fixture on the opening day of last season. A 4-0 defeat was the worst possible way for Lampard to begin his time as Chelsea manager.

Lampard managed to turn his fortunes around at Stamford Bridge last term, leading Chelsea to a fourth-place finish, but having drafted in reinforcements over the summer – expectations will be higher this season.

Having dropped two points at home to Southampton last time out in the Premier League, Lampard will be looking to make a statement in Manchester tomorrow.

He will be thankful for the fact that Physio Room report he has just one player out injured and unavailable for the contest, with Billy Gilmour still recovering from a knee injury.

According to Physio Room, the Scotsman will miss the trip, but Chelsea have a fully fit and available squad beyond that. It’s great news for Lampard – now let’s see if they can get a result.