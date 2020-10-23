‘I had to take unemployment support’ – Chelsea new-boy almost quit football six years ago

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy almost quit football six years ago, he revealed during an interview with Eurosport.

Mendy signed along the dotted line with Chelsea in the summer for what Sky Sports reported to be a deal worth £22M.

The Senegal international was drafted in by Frank Lampard following the continual failures of Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Willy Caballero not being the required standard to start in goal for a side with Chelsea’s ambitions.

Though it is very much early days, Mendy has shown promise at Stamford Bridge. A superb stop against Sevilla in the Champions League this week was perhaps his best moment in a Chelsea shirt so far.

He is expected to start against Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow, but things could have been a lot different for the 28-year-old.

He’s quoted by Eurosport revealing that as little as six years ago he almost called time on his football career: