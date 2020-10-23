Chelsea star admits he would’ve been open to Arsenal move this summer

Arsenal’s hunt to strengthen their midfield this summer saw a lot of players being linked, but Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was one of the surprising ones.

He was mainly known as the vital cog in the “Sarriball” system at Napoli and Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri, but he has started to show that he’s more than that.

He does have some issues at Chelsea where he’s a similar type of player to Matteo Kovacic so they don’t work brilliantly together, so a move to Arsenal would’ve been an interesting one.

READ MORE: Interesting news for Man United as major summer signing tipped to make his debut vs Chelsea

A report from Goal picked up on some of his recent comments, and it’s clear that the interest was real and that Jorginho was open to making the move:

“I believe that every player is open to negotiations. So I believe there was something they talked about. And in the end it was decided that I remain here. Now my head is here and we’re going to do a great job with Chelsea, which I always wanted to do.”

Arsenal ended up signing Thomas Partey instead who is probably a better fit for what they needed, but it’s interesting to see how it’s become normal for players to move between the two clubs.

David Luiz and Willian have made the move in recent years, and it sounds like Jorginho has a real chance of following them at one point.