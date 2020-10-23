Contact made: Pressure intensifies on Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid make contact with his potential successor

There was always a feeling that Florentino Perez only brought Zidane back to Real Madrid so he could sack him after the Frenchman walked out on them in the past, but the slow demise of Barcelona allowed Real to win La Liga fairly easily last year.

Real have always been a club who need to win and win well, so constantly scraping victories with generous VAR decisions isn’t a great look, and they haven’t started well this year.

Any manager at the club is only a couple of bad results away from getting the boot, and it looks like Real are already preparing a successor ahead of the Clasico against Barca this weekend:

? Según adelantó @jrdelamorena en @ElTransistorOC , el Real Madrid tantea a Pochettino tras sus últimas derrotas.

Pochettino has been linked with several big jobs since leaving Spurs but they’ve never actually become available, so this could be his chance to get back into the game.

The report indicates that Zidane could be gone if they do lose to Barca, while they’ve contacted Pochettino to find out about his interest and the availability of his backroom staff if he does want to take over.

It doesn’t sound like Zidane will happily walk away this time so the club would need to make the decision to sack him, so it will be interesting to see what happens if they do lose.