Defender explains why he turned down Barcelona this summer and how he’s happy with the decision

Sometimes we see players who will simply try to make the biggest move possible, but it does make sense to go somewhere that suits your abilities and where you’re likely to see a lot of first team action.

Spanish wing back Angelino has been out on loan multiple times since moving to Man City as a kid, but it looks like he’s finally found a place where he can settle down.

He was impressive for RB Leipzig last season and he’s stated this campaign well, but it’s interesting to see that he had the option to move to Barcelona in the summer.

Goal picked up on some of his comments from a recent interview, and it’s clear that his reason for staying in German comes down to the manager Julian Nagelsmann:

“If I’m honest, I’m here because of Nagelsmann. because of him I re-signed. I’m very happy with him and the way he plays. Everything he conveys, his tactics, fits me perfectly.”

He also talked about the interest from Barcelona:

“There was a little interest. But Leipzig attracted me. I wanted to be clear in my head, stay and continue to enjoy the football I’ve played there over the past few months.”

Barca will eventually need a long term successor for Jordi Alba so it’s clear to see why they held some interest, but the report also confirms that Leipzig have the option to sign Angelino at the end of the season so it’s unlikely to be him.