Arsenal legend’s son on trial with Gunners’ U-23 side after finding himself without a club

The son of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp is currently on trial with the Gunners after being released by Almere City, according to Dutch outlet VZ.

Bergkamp is one of Arsenal’s greatest ever players, and without doubt one of the most talented ever to grace the Premier League.

His service to the North London giants was exemplary, so you have to feel as though he’s earned a favour or two.

The former Netherlands international looks to have called in one here, with VZ reporting that his son Mitchel is currently on trial with Arsenal, training with the club’s U-23 side.

Mitchel Bergkamp was released by Almere City and found himself without a club. Dennis must have had a word with his former employers, as Arsenal have handed him a trial, per VZ.

All due respect to the 22-year-old, he was not blessed with the same talent that his father possessed, hence why he was without a team to pay his wages after departing Almere.

Whether Arsenal adjudge him to be of the required quality or not remains to be seen. If it’s bad news, we hope things don’t become awkward between Dennis and his beloved Gunners.