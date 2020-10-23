He’s not been at the club too long, but Edouard Mendy has already cemented himself as Chelsea’s No.1 goalkeeper.

Continued mistakes and poor performances from Kepa Arrizabalaga had left manager, Frank Lampard, with little choice other than to go to the transfer market for a new custodian.

With only one goal conceded in his three games so far, which have also included two clean sheets, Mendy certainly appears to be an upgrade on his contemporary, although later in the season is probably a better time to judge.

The most interesting aspect of the Blues’ goalkeeping situation, however, is Lampard’s decision to register Petr Cech as a player again.

It puts a little added pressure on the other three keepers including Willy Caballero, but Mendy isn’t too fussed about it.

“To be at a club where such great goalkeepers have played is very important to me,” Metro report Mendy as saying.

“I am aware of the expectations surrounding the goalkeeper position at Chelsea. I am not going to put any pressure or compare myself to them because they are both legends here.

“They have played at a very, very high level for many years. I have only just arrived here so my aim is to carry on progressing and make sure that I am there for the team and settle.

“So that’s my objective right now and not to think about what Petr Cech and Carlo Cudicini achieve here. They are legends and different to me.”

If Mendy continues the good form he’s shown for the Stamford Bridge outfit for the rest of 2019/20, it won’t be too long before he too will be talked about in reverential tones too.