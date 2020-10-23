EFL ask Government to defer tax payments at clubs

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, English football, particularly from the Championship downwards, is facing its toughest test of modern times.

So much so that the thought of multiple clubs going out of business isn’t a fanciful one.

With ‘Project Big Picture’ being rightly rejected by the majority of Premier League clubs, and with it a potential bail-out package of some £250m for the lower leagues, the English Football League has now called upon the Government to help.

According to BBC Sport, the EFL have asked for clubs to be able to defer millions of pounds in tax payments that are due, in order that it can negotiate its way through the current financial minefield.

Further, it’s believed that the EFL turned down a reduced £50m bail-out offer from the Premier League for clubs in League One and Two because there was no contingency for Championship clubs.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He’s a brutal guy’ – Schurrle rounds on Mourinho after his treatment at Chelsea Ashley Young update after Inter Milan wing-back tested positive for COVID-19 ‘Arsenal fans deserve an honest explanation’ – Ozil’s agent hits out at Arteta

With no supporters still allowed in stadiums, it’s left many clubs unable to meet their outgoings, and sailing perilously close to the wind in terms of how long they can keep afloat.

EFL chairman, Rick Parry, has authorised a submission to be sent to the Government regarding PAYE and National Insurance payments from November onwards, according to BBC Sport, and it remains to be seen how amenable they are to the idea.