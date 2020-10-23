The jury is no longer out on Thomas Partey it would seem.

The Ghanaian started in Arsenal’s midfield for their match against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League, and he quickly made an impression.

Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, had monitored the former Atletico Madrid midfielder right across the summer, and got his man on deadline day.

Suffice to say that any Arsenal supporters who may have been intrigued as to what Partey would bring to the party, are quickly turning into his disciples.

Against the Austrian’s on Thursday night, Partey made five tackles, won 10 duels and also an interception, according to the Daily Star.

The outlet also note that Partey completed 100 percent of his dribbles, had a 90.2 per-cent pass accuracy and completed 80 percent of his passes.

There seemed to be a feeling of ‘this is what you’ve been missing’ as far as Partey was concerned, he was that good for the north Londoners.

At 27 years of age, the player is in his footballing prime, and if he continues in the same vain he’ll quickly become a Gunners favourite.

After checking his Instagram account, it’s arguable that he’s that already.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Really sad, really disappointed’ – Everton boss says Pickford is crushed by van Dijk injury ‘A special coach’ – Jose Mourinho’s praises sung by legendary centre-forward Man United fans set to see new-signing in action for first time since summer arrival

One fan messaged ‘You were outstanding,’ with another saying ‘Finally we have a proper mid.’

A third added ‘Superb today – a complete midfielder,’ whilst a fourth said: ‘Classy performance – more of the same on Sunday.’