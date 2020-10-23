Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has scored some wonder-strikes during his time in the game – but he believes Kemar Roofe’s vs Standard Liege was the best he’s ever seen live.

Roofe, formerly of Leeds and Oxford United, enjoyed a successful stint in Belgium with Anderlecht before making the switch to Scottish giants Rangers in the summer.

He scored his third goal in seven appearances for Gerrard’s men yesterday evening in the Europa League against Standard Liege – and what a goal it was.

It’s a certain Puskas award contender. If you haven’t already seen it – it’s worth a watch.

Gerrard was clearly impressed with Roofe’s strike, and who wouldn’t be?

The Rangers boss is quoted by Sky Sports after the game claiming that he has never seen a better goal in a live match, as a fan, a player nor a manager:

“None of my goals were in that league. I think it was a moment of genius. I’ve been lucky enough to watch it five or six times since the end of the game and it’s the actual build-up and preparation before the strike.”

“He knocks two people off the ball with sheer strength on a very difficult pitch in the worst conditions I’ve seen.”

“Then he manages to take someone on – and to then have the vision and audacity to try the strike in the first place, I just think that’s a moment of genius.”

“And it’s probably the best goal I’ve seen live – and I’ve been a professional since 1998. Unbelievable strike and he deserves all the plaudits for it.”

That’s quite a compliment for Roofe, but who’s going to argue with Gerrard here?

Here’s won the ball in his own half, skinned one player and scored from the half-way line Never seen anything like it – and neither has Stevie G.