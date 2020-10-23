For some while now, there have been consistent rumours as to a Portuguese influence at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The notion has come about because of the manager and most of the backroom staff being from the country, as well as a number of first team players.

Not to mention that super agent, Jorge Mendes, another Portuguese native, has been at the forefront of transfer deals for the Midlands-based club.

Whilst it’s arguable that supporters won’t really care where their players are from – you only need to look at Arsene Wenger’s French contingent at Arsenal or Louis van Gaal’s Dutchmen at Barcelona as other examples, it does muddy the waters a little when looking for new talent.

Aside from playing matters however, there’s one recent decision that almost unequivocally hints at just how much of an influence the Portuguese contingent do have at Wolves.

According to the Daily Mail, the players in the team were canvassed for their opinion on Wolves’ new ‘Portugal’ away kit, before it was sent to production.

After receiving a unanimous thumbs-up, the kit was made, and had its first outing last week when Wolves travelled to Leeds.

Since when did kit manufacturers want the opinion of players before going ahead with a design?!

That sets an awful precedent, and the situation is certainly one to watch with interest.