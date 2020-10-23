Italian publication Sportface report that Inter Milan full-back Ashley Young has now recovered from coronavirus.

Young was the latest in a string of professional footballers to be struck down with COVID-19. Though, with them being physically fit athletes, the virus does not pose a threat to their health, it does make them unavailable for selection, as they are forced into self-isolation.

That has been the case for Young, who in truth, would not be starting for Inter even if fit. But, Antonio Conte will no doubt be pleased to have another full-back option available to him, with Sportface reporting that the former Manchester United man has now recovered and can feature.

Inter sit in sixth-place in the Serie A table after four games played. After the defeat in the Milan derby, Conte has to pick his squad up and attempt to turn their fortunes around. Young’s experience in the dressing room will be of value to the Italian, so it’s good news that he can now return.