Interesting news for Man United as major summer signing tipped to make his debut vs Chelsea

There’s still no doubt that signing Edinson Cavani was not the plan for Man United going into this summer, but it happened and it’s going to be interesting to see how he adapts to the Premier League.

He’s not played for a while but he looks in terrific shape from the training footage going around, and he’s always been a proper team player who will score goals on a regular basis.

He’s also completely different to any of the other forward options at the club, and it looks like he will be making his debut against Chelsea this weekend.

The Times reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Cavani is available for the game, although it would probably be a surprise if he’s thrown in from the start.

His inclusion will only make sense if they adapt their game plan to get some balls into the box so fellow new signing Alex Telles should be able to help with that, and Chelsea could be a good team to debut against.

Frank Lampard’s men are conceding a lot of goals and look especially vulnerable when defending set pieces, so that could give the Uruguayan a chance to cause havoc.

Cavani will have a lot of doubters and one of his main criticisms at PSG was he often needed several chances to score, so he’ll be hoping he can find the net quickly to settle the nerves and ensure he keeps the fans on side.