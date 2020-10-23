Jur Clabbers | 18 | ST | Eredivisie’s technical young-gun emerging as Holland’s dark horse

VVV Venlo forward Jur Clabbers is quickly emerging as one of his division’s most exciting talents and is well on his way to becoming a dark horse for Eredivisie’s future prospects.

Clabbers, 18, who is represented by German agency Batz and Bialas Management is currently plying his trade in Eredivisie side VVV Venlo’s youth academy after joining from PSV Eindhoven’s in 2018.

Thus far, the young talented striker has featured in a total of seven matches for VVV Venlo’s under-18s and under-21s.

Experience

Clabbers joined VVV Venlo’s youth academy two-years ago aged just 16 and has since gone on to feature in over 35 matches for the Dutch side, scoring 15 goals along the way.

The exciting attacker joined his current side from PSV’s world-famous youth ranks in a quest to continue his impressive development.

After making the decision to depart PSV’s youth academy after joining at the age of just eight, Clabbers teamed up with Roger Bongaerts’ young guns.

Style of Play

Clabbers is a naturally gifted forward who is equally as explosive on either foot which allows him to competently cut in from either side of the pitch before baring down on goal.

Despite being best suited to an out and out goalscoring role, the evidence is there to suggest that Clabbers’ game can be adapted to allow him to feature as an attacking inside forward.

The 18-year-old’s versatile attacking nature combined with the devastating effects of both his left and his right foot make him an ideal candidate to become one of his league’s most prolific marksman.

Clabbers is a pacey and technical forward who has superb agility and balance. The talented youngster often gets the best of his opponents by utilising his close control and intricate technical ability.

VVV Venlo’s teenager will often wrong foot his opposition defender by weaving inside and out. Arguably one of Clabbers’ most deadliest attributes is how accomplished he is at drawing fouls by using his strength to shield the ball.

When through on goal, the talented attacker has the technical know-how of when to lay the ball off to a team-mate and when to go for goal.

Clabbers has a unique ability to caress the ball home by arching the ball around his opposition goalkeeper.

Physicality

Clabbers has a physical stature very similar to Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish with a small but stocky frame allowing him to effectively exploit bursts of power and pace.

The 18-year-old, who still has plenty of time to continue his physical development already has the perfect physical outline of an agile but strong attacker who can beat his man by combining his technical ability as well as his pace.

Strengths

Undoubtedly, Clabbers’ most impressive attributes are his close control skills, his balance when running at high speed, his eye for goal and his overall progressive ball carrying skills.

Clabbers’ technical competence is complimented excellently by his ability to operate both in wide and central areas, not only can the teenager create openings by making the pitch as wide as possible, he is also lethal when faced with one-on-one situations.

The VVV Venlo younger has an incredible natural talent for understanding when to opt for creativity and when to unleash a shot of his own.

The strong, powerful and athletic attacker is extremely nimble and agile whilst still being able to physically hold off his opponent.

Projected Development and Conclusion

Clabbers has all the makings of becoming one of Europe’s most highly-rated attackers. The youngster’s impressive youth performances thus far in his short career have already seen him emerge as one of his country’s most stand out youth performers.

The talented attacker is set to continue in the step-up to under-21s level after already impressing in VVV Venlo’s under-18s side.

When put in high-pressure situations, Clabbers rarely makes the wrong choice. The youngster’s calm and composed nature is clearly way beyond his young years.

If VVV Venlo’s young attacker continues to master his style of play whilst racking up valuable competitive experience, there is no reason why the teenager cannot go onto become a star of the Eredivisie for years to come.

Throughout his young career, Clabbers has already indicated he has all the required attributes to continue his development as he seeks to become one of Eredivisie’s hottest prospects.