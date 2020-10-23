‘I’m very comfortable’ – Leeds United mastermind drops strong hint over his future

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has hinted that he could stay at the club beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Eyebrows were raised when a manager of Bielsa’s calibre opted to drop down a level and manage Leeds in England’s second tier. His initial inability to get them promoted to the Premier League was just as much of a surprise.

Last season provided the crowning moment for Bielsa and Leeds, with a league title ensuring their promotion into the big time – where many would argue that they belong.

Leeds have kicked off their first season back in the Premier League with two wins, two losses and a draw. Considering some of the fixtures they’ve had thus far, that’s not bad going.

There’s no doubt that the Leeds fans would love to see Bielsa stick around. As the Yorkshire Evening Post report, his current deal is due to expire next summer, so you could forgive them for getting anxious about the prospect of him walking out the door.

Fear not though, Leeds fans. Bielsa has now suggested that a contract extension could be on the horizon at the season’s end. He’s quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post saying:

“I’m very comfortable living and managing in England. Annual contracts does not mean I am not open to staying here longer.”

Watching Leeds under Bielsa is superb entertainment – the stalemate with Manchester City testament to that. We hope that he sticks around, for the league’s sake.