Superstar striker Luis Suarez spends total of €4,750 on 1000 Big Macs

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has bought 1000 Big Macs as part of a McDonald’s charity event, report ESPN.

There’s definitely a joke to be made about Suarez buying burgers, but we’re not into fat-shaming here at CaughtOffside, so we’re not going to make it.

On a serious note., Suarez has done his part in helping young children in his native Uruguay by spending what ESPN report to be a total of €4,750 on Big Macs.

That’s as part of an annual charity event, rather than the former Liverpool star hoping to increase the rates of obesity in his home nation.

McDonald’s in Uruguay were incredibly appreciative of Suarez’s generosity. Sending out the below tweet – which is helpfully translated into English by ESPN as:

“Luis Suarez proved that the Big Day has no frontiers. He bought 1,000 Big Macs from Spain via McDelivery to help the House Ronald, Liceo Impulso and donate to Pando’s BabyLeague.”

“Thank you, Luis, for putting the jersey on the Big Day! Anyone can join in wherever you are.”

Suarez has been in superb form since signing for Atletico in the summer and is now doing his bit to help children in need in Uruguay.

