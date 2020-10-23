Man United fans set to see new-signing in action for first time since summer arrival

Manchester United fans are expected to get their first look at new-signing Facundo Pellistri later tonight when the Reds’ under-23s take-on Everton in the Premier League 2.

Pellistri, 18, joined United on deadline day earlier this summer from Uruguayan side CA Penarol in a move which cost the Reds’ £7.65m, as per TransferMarkt.

Prior to his United move, the young attacker who mostly operates on the right-wing featured in a total of 37 matches in all competitions for Diego Forlan’s CA Penarol and was directly involved in an impressive six goals during last season.

However, having now teamed-up with Solskjaer, the excitement surrounding Pellistri’s abilities is continuing to grow among the United faithful who are keen to get a glimpse of the youngster in action.

Despite a report from the Telegraph claiming that the young South American was set to go straight into his new club’s first-team, so far, fans have failed to see the talented prospect in action.

However, that could all be set to change according to Manchester Evening News‘ senior football writer Tyrone Mitchell who claims Pellistri is in line to feature for the Reds’ under-23s later on this evening when they face Everton’s youth side.