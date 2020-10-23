Man United injury news: Solskjaer’s options thinned ahead of Chelsea six-pointer

Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford tomorrow. Here’s all their latest injury news, with the information provided by Physio Room.

United will be flying high after Marcus Rashford’s late winner saw them leave Paris with all three points in the Champions League this week.

However, as reported by Physio Room, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has multiple injury concerns to contest with ahead of what is very much a six-pointer in the race for Champions League football.

As per their report, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are ruled out through injury, thinning their options at the back, with Harry Maguire being 50/50 as to whether he will be involved.

United’s makeshift back four held firm in Paris on Tuesday night, but Solskjaer will no doubt be hoping that Maguire can make it, even if he has been out of form of late.

Physio Room also note that Anthony Martial remains suspended, while Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard may also be deemed unavailable.

Solskjaer’s depth has taken a hit in recent weeks. He could do with Cavani getting up to speed as soon as possible, especially with Martial still suspended.

Whether the Uruguayan will be ready for tomorrow remains to be seen – but one thing’s for sure – Ole is not going to have the squad he would want for this one.