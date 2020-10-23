Man United rule out bumper contract extension for star midfielder as Real Madrid and Juventus remain interested

Manchester United are reportedly refusing to offer midfielder Paul Pogba a ‘Sanchez-style’ bumper new contract as European giants Real Madrid and Juventus remain interested in the French playmaker.

Pogba, 27, rejoined United from Juventus in 2016 in a move which costs the Reds’ hierarchy a whopping £94.5m, as per TransferMarkt.

The French midfielder was part of United’s youth academy before joining the Serie A champions in 2012 and since his Old Trafford return has gone on to feature in 170 matches in all competitions and directly contribute to 67 goals.

Despite a decent second four-year spell with United, Pogba’s long-term future remains under a cloud of doubt after suggestions the midfielder could be set for a move away from Old Trafford once his current contract expires.

Earlier this month, the Reds triggered a one-year contract extension in their French midfielder’s contract which will see him commit his immediate future to United until 2022, as per Manchester Evening News.

However, the latest in Pogba’s ongoing contract saga comes from ESPN who claim that the United hierarchy are unwilling to offer their World Cup winner a ‘Sanchez-style’ new deal.

ESPN’s report claims that United are open to offering Pogba a new deal, but have ruled out offering huge numbers in an attempt to avoid repeating past mistakes including Alexis Sanchez’s salary which was believed to be upwards of £400,000-per week, as per The Guardian.

It is understood that United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is ‘relaxed’ over Pogba’s contract situation and is reportedly happy to allow their star-midfielder’s deal to run into it’s final year.

ESPN’s report also reiterates that long-term admirers Real Madrid remain keen on bringing the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabéu but could face competition from Pogba’s former club, Juventus.