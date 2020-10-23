In order to get back on top of the Premier League and to finally win a longed-for Champions League, Pep Guardiola must ensure that Man City buy and retain the best players.

Liverpool have usurped the Citizens in the English top-flight, and under the Catalan, City have never got deep into the premier European competition despite spending hundreds of millions in their quest to do so.

One player who is looking to flee the nest is Eric Garcia, the centre-back seemingly assuaged by the new dawn at his former club, Barcelona.

Whilst Guardiola admits that he knows the youngster wants to leave, he hasn’t ruled out being able to keep him at the Etihad Stadium.

“I know he wanted to leave but he’s going to stay and maybe we can seduce him in this year to extend the contract with us,” he’s quoted as saying by The Independent.

“He’s a guy who is so stable in many things and we’re so happy.”

Given that Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias were secured this summer, and with Aymeric Laporte also in situ, Garcia’s desire to move on is perfectly understandable.

At this point, there would appear to be more likelihood of him getting regular game time with the Catalans rather than the Citizens, so Pep has a job on his hands to convince Garcia otherwise.