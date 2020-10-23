Medical today: Man City look set to sign talented winger despite claims this summer that he’d signed for Man United

Man United’s success rate in the transfer market has been fairly low in recent years, but it might take a while to find out if they’ve missed out here with Filip Stevanovic.

The Partizan Belgrade winger has become a regular member of their first team despite only being 18 years old, and a report from Republika this summer indicated that Man United had agreed a deal to sign him up.

It’s not clear why that move didn’t happen, but it appears that they’ve completely missed out after a report today which confirms he’s having his medical ahead of a move to Man City:

Everything’s agreed and the move will become official in January, although he won’t actually move to City in the summer as they’re allowing him to stay in Serbia for the rest of the season.

It’s suggested that City have watched him multiple times over the past couple of years, but they were so impressed with a performance in the derby against Red Star they they decided to pull the trigger on a move.

He’s scored three times and provided two assists in ten games so far this season, while he’s a talented attacker who can play on either wing or just behind the striker.

Even when he does move next summer it’s still likely that he’ll end up going back out on loan again, but it will be interesting to follow his progress for the rest of the season.