‘We were all calling him Zidane’ – Mourinho waxes lyrical about Tottenham summer signing

Jose Mourinho has piled praise upon Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, revealing that he and his team were calling him Zidane at the half-time break.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder arrived at Spurs in the summer after a successful stint at Southampton. At the time of the transfer, Goal reported that Tottenham paid just £15M to get the deal over the line. So far that’s looking like one of the deals of the summer.

Hojbjerg was in fine form as Tottenham defeated LASK 3-0 in the Europa League last night, with a brilliant passage of play in the first half earning him plaudits from both his manager and his teammates.

Have a look at this.

Goal quote Mourinho after the game revealing that the Dane was being referred to as ‘Zidane’ in the dressing room at half-time, with the Tottenham boss going on to wax lyrical about the midfielder:

“We were having a laugh at half-time and we were all calling him Zidane. Very nice but don’t do it again Pierre!”

“He’s a very good player, a good leader and a captain without the armband.”

If Hojbjerg continues to perform in this manner, Tottenham fans are in for a treat. He’s just 25-years-old and will only improve under Mourinho’s stewardship. What a signing it appears to be.