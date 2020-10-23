(Photo) New vintage ADIDAS kit collection shown off by Marcus Rashford and co

ADIDAS have recently launched new, vintage and alternative kit collections which includes Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid’s iconic kits.

The collection which features each side’s most iconic kit has a unique tie-die design.

ADIDAS’ unique range was inspired by United’s 1990/92 kit, Arsenal’s 1991/93, Real Madrid’s 2014/15 and Juventus’ 2016/17 kits.

The sport manufacturer claim that each kit has been designed by hand with the likes of Hector Bellerin, Paulo Dybala, Marcelo and Rashford all selected to promote the new, flashy design.