It’s Friday, which means a new set of Premier League fixtures is on the horizon – and we can’t wait to get our teeth stuck into the action.

This match week will bring a top four six-pointer between Manchester United and Chelsea, a chance for Leicester City to kickstart their season at the Emirates and another test of Everton’s title credentials away to Southampton.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining weekend in the best league in the world, we’ve had a look at the stat leaders, with the data provided by the official Premier League website.

Goals

Tottenham are currently the top scorers in the Premier League with 15, with the league’s joint top-scorer Heung-min Son netting seven and fourth-place Harry Kane striking five. Spurs visit Burnley on Monday night, with both players looking to continue their fine form in front of goal – and having Gareth Bale to help out.

The league’s in-form forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is sharing the summit with Son. DCL scored last time around in the Merseyside Derby against Liverpool. The Reds’ Mohamed Salah is in third-place currently having found the back of the net on six occasions so far this season. They face Southampton and Sheffield United respectively this weekend.

Joint-fourth Jamie Vardy takes on Arsenal and four-goal Danny Ings will be welcoming league leaders Everton to St. Mary’s. Both will be hoping to force their way up the rankings with goals this weekend.

Assists

Keeping with the Tottenham theme, Harry Kane is the Premier League leaders for assists, having provided seven in five league appearances so far this campaign. He is on-pace to smash the record, which Kevin De Bruyne fell narrowly short of doing so last term.

Lagging behind is Aston Villa’s John McGinn with four in just three appearances, with Villa teammate Jack Grealish, West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell and Everton summer signing James Rodriguez joint third with three.

The Daily Mail report that Kevin De Bruyne is back available for Manchester City for their trip to West Ham this weekend. Assists are bread and butter for the Belgian, so he’ll be looking to reassert his dominance in this category as soon as possible.

Clean sheets

Aston Villa currently have the tightest defence in the Premier League, having conceded just two goals in their opening four fixtures – all of which they won. Those two goals came against champions Liverpool during a 7-2 victory, meaning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has recorded three clean sheets in the league so far this term. He’s joint top with Wolves stopped Rui Patricio.

The only two goalkeepers with more than one are West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski and Southampton’s Alex McCarthy.

None of the traditional ‘Big Six’ have a goalkeeper who has more than one clean sheet to his name so far this campaign. Perhaps that’s why the top two in the division as it stands are Everton and Aston Villa. Could this be the beginning of an unprecedented power shift?