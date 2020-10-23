Real Madrid identify Zinedine Zidane replacement should Frenchman fail to turn Los Blancos’ fortunes around

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace current manager Zinedine Zidane should the Frenchman fail to impress in his next two games.

Zidane, 48, first took charge of Real Madrid in 2016 and despite a two and a half year hiatus, Zidane has guided Los Blancos to 11 major trophies including three consecutive Champions League trophies.

However, despite a hugely impressive managerial spell with his former club, Zidane could be set for the exit door after his Los Blancos side endure a dreadful run of form having lost both of their last two games.

Real Madrid were beaten at home by newly-promoted Cadiz 1-0 last weekend and then suffered a crushing Champions League opening group 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk mid-week.

According to a recent report from L’Equipe, the French manager has just his next two games to turn his side’s on-field fortunes around in fixtures which include fierce rivals Barcelona in La Liga and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Champions League.

However, AS claim that alongside former legend Raul in the running to take over at the Santiago Bernabéu is also former Spurs manager Pochettino.

The 28-year-old Argentinian has been out of a job for nearly 12-months now and despite being strongly linked with Manchester United, the South American’s chances of taking the Old Trafford hot-seat have dwindled recently after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer navigated a superb 2-1 win over PSG.

