Ruben Neves gives glowing verdict on atmosphere in Wolves’ dressing room

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves has given a glowing assessment on the atmosphere currently among the Midlands side’s dressing room after he admitted he doesn’t think he’ll find it anywhere else.

Neves, 23, joined Wolves from FC Porto back in 2017 for a fee of £16.11m as per TransferMarkt and has since gone on to feature 142 matches in all competitions for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side.

Since Neves’ arrival, the Portuguese defensive midfielder has had a huge impact on Wolves’ on-field fortunes having helped secure them promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Speaking recently live on Sport TV (via Mais Futebol), the 23-year-old has admitted how good the atmosphere is among his side’s dressing room and fears he’ll never find anything similar, as quoted by Sports Witness, he said: “I think it is an easy club to adapt to. I felt it when I arrived.

“I think everyone feels it when they arrive. Not only because there are a lot of Portuguese players, but because we have a fantastic dressing room. I said this once and I think I can repeat it: I will hardly ever find a dressing room like this again.

“Very close players. From many countries, but all focused on one goal. And everyone wanting the best for the club.”

Wolves recently welcomed new signings Fábio Silva and Vitinha who both joined from Neves’ old side FC Porto, speaking about the inclusion of the two youngsters, Neves said: “Not only on the pitch, about our style of play, but also outside, in relation to the city. And we’re always here to help.

We want them to feel good, to feel at home, and I think we have achieved that. It seems to me that their adaptation has been very good. So now it’s time to enjoy the club and the Premier League, which is an excellent league to evolve as players.”

Wolves currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and will face-off against Newcastle United in their next domestic fixture on Sunday as the side continue in their hunt to break into England’s top four.