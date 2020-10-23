Legendary striker Samuel Eto’o has revealed his belief that Jose Mourinho is a ‘special coach’, during an interview with Russian news outlet Sport24.

Eto’o, perhaps best known for his days at Barcelona, played under Mourinho during stints at both Inter Milan and Chelsea. It appears as though across those two spells he developed an excellent relationship with the now Tottenham manager.

The Cameroonian was speaking to Russian publication Sport24, and sung the praises of his former manager. These quotes are translated into English by SempreInter:

“Mourinho is a special coach. There aren’t any like him, that’s why it’s called Special One. Absolutely deserved nickname.”

Eto’o worked under some top managers throughout his playing days, but it looks as though Mourinho is top of the list, which is oftentimes the case with those who manage not to fall out with the Portuguese.

Mourinho, historically, has been a very marmite manager. You either you love him or you hate him. We now know which side of this Eto’o resides on.