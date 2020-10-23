After spending by far the most money in the summer transfer window, Frank Lampard would’ve been expected to deliver quickly at Chelsea.

Though no silverware is won until the latter stages of the Premier League and Champions League campaigns, an improvement in performances from 2019/20 had to be a starting point.

As it stands presently, the Blues haven’t hit the ground running with their new signings, and the defensive problems which peppered last season have already come to the fore again.

In short, it appears that Lampard hasn’t really done an awful lot right yet in 2020/21, despite the astronomical financial outlay.

Indeed, one pundit believes that Chelsea actually looked better last season.

“Since he [Lampard] has had that money to spend in the summer I’m just not sure which way it’s going to go,” Trevor Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“For me, they looked like a better outfit last year, there was more spirit about the team.”

Knee-jerk reactions from Roman Abramovich clearly won’t help the situation, and Lampard does need to be given time to get the team playing as he would like.

However, there needs to be some sort of move in the right direction on a week-by-week basis.

The same tired old excuses won’t wash for too much longer.