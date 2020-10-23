According to L’Equipe, Zinedine Zidane has two games to save his Real Madid job. We’ve considered who could replace him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have endured back-to-back defeats under Zidane’s stewardship. The pressure is increasing on the Frenchman with Real Madrid in crisis. Could any of these three be the solution?

Mauricio Pochettino

Arguably the best manager in the world who currently finds himself without a club, Real Madrid could do far worse than appointing former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino earned himself a reputation as somewhat of a nearly man at Spurs. He nearly won them the Premier League, while also reaching the Champions League final.

However, what he achieved in North London with the limited resources he had available to him was commendable. Imagine what he could do with Real Madrid’s star-studded squad and financial firepower.

The Argentine also has previous experience managing in La Liga and speaks the language. On the surface of it, this looks like a no-brainer for Perez if he does decide to give Zidane his marching orders.

Massimiliano Allegri

Allegri won five consecutive Serie A titles during his time as Juventus manager. He is someone who knows how to orchestrate consistent domestic success – something that could be valuable to Real Madrid.

The Italian is also unemployed, having departed Juventus at the tail end of thee 2018/19 campaign. He will have enjoyed his break, no doubt, but must be itching to get back into the dugout by now.

Allegri knows the pressures of managing one of the biggest club in the world and has proven himself able to operate under said pressure.

Real Madrid managers oftentimes come undone by the spotlight shone upon them as soon as they arrive. You get the feeling that a man with his experience and pedigree would be able to comfortably adapt to life with Los Blancos.

Julian Nagelsmann

As reported on the official Bundesliga website, Julian Nagelsmann previously confirmed that Real Madrid made him an offer to take the manager’s job, but he didn’t feel as though the time was right.

With RB Leipzig top of the Bundesliga after an unbeaten start, the time probably still isn’t right for Nagelsmann to make the move to Madrid, but you have to think that they would be keen on pursuing him again.

The German, who became the youngest manager in Bundesliga history after being appointed by Hoffenheim at just 28-years-old, is one of the most promising young managers in world football.

If Real Madrid were looking to move on from Zidane and set themselves up for a period of success, pursuing Nagelsmann would make perfect sense.

Whether he would be keen on making the switch himself remains to be seen.