Video: Man United’s new signing Facundo Pellistri is welcomed to English football with an early two footer for the U23s

Every single foreign signing will be met with some variation of the “can they do it on a wet and windy Tuesday night etc”, so there’s always a moment where they are given a true introduction to English football.

Facundo Pellistri made the move to Man United towards the end of the transfer window and although it looks like he could be involved with the first team eventually, he’s playing for the U23s against Everton tonight.

He’s shown some nice flashes so far, but this tackle was certainly robust to say the least:

Some nice feet here by Pellistri! Until he was badly tackled! pic.twitter.com/hvBPpCPpXQ — Manchester United – Live Updates 24/7 (@ManUnitedLU_247) October 23, 2020

Pictures from MUTV

It can’t be a major surprise to him because he’s come from South America where there are plenty of hatchet-men going around, but it’s interesting to see him in action.