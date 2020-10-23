Menu

Video: Man United’s new signing Facundo Pellistri is welcomed to English football with an early two footer for the U23s

Manchester United FC
Every single foreign signing will be met with some variation of the “can they do it on a wet and windy Tuesday night etc”, so there’s always a moment where they are given a true introduction to English football.

Facundo Pellistri made the move to Man United towards the end of the transfer window and although it looks like he could be involved with the first team eventually, he’s playing for the U23s against Everton tonight.

He’s shown some nice flashes so far, but this tackle was certainly robust to say the least:

It can’t be a major surprise to him because he’s come from South America where there are plenty of hatchet-men going around, but it’s interesting to see him in action.

