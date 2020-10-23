(Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at Donny van de Beek’s inclusion ahead of Chelsea match

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at whether or not fans can expect to see new-signing Donny van de Beek finally be awarded with his first Premier League start against Chelsea on the weekend.

Having signed from Ajax earlier this summer, fans have been forced to wait to see their new Dutch midfielder get his first domestic start after the versatile playmaker has had to make use of substitute appearances.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s mouth-watering domestic match-up, Solskjaer addressed the possibility of fans seeing van de Beek in action, he said: “Donny’s fit enough but of course it’s competition for places, it’s giving him time to settle in and adjust to his new teammates, it’s a new league.

“He’s an absolutely top footballer and personality, so humble and hard-working but also, of course, eager to play more.

“You’ll see him throughout the season, it’s going to be a long, long season and he’s impressed me. You’ll see him.”