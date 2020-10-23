(Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lifts lid on Mason Greenwood behaviour claims

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has strongly dismissed recent claims that star-striker Mason Greenwood has a discipline problem after suggesting the stories surround his teenage sensation are entirely false.

Greenwood, just 19, has recently emerged as one of England’s brightest prospects after enjoying a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign last time saw the youngster score 18 goals in all competitions.

Despite Greenwood’s impressive form, he has found himself come under intense criticism recently after a recent report from Sky Sports claimed the Englishman has been spoken to by the club after displaying poor discipline.

However, speaking ahead of his side’s important Premier League tie against Chelsea tomorrow, Solskjaer has dismissed these claims, he said: “We have a great record and tradition of bringing our players through, that means from early on you get good habits, you express yourselves, Mason’s come through this programme, done fantastic and will be kicking on I’m sure, he’s a very exciting boy to work with.

“You do [make a target for yourself] when you play well and I’m not concerned at all with Mason making a target for himself. He came in, played fantastic, he made his first start against Tottenham last season, was brilliant, kicked on.

“He made a mistake for England and suddenly the English press go after him.

“I have to disappoint you… He’s never ever late for training. I’ve seen some ex United players talking about him and they don’t know what they’re talking about and they can see every day. I don’t know where these stories have come from.

“He’s got a good family behind him, academy and he’s a good trainer and I cannot believe all these stories about him not being professional, that’s something we have to deal with many players, many other players at United have had that.”