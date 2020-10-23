Menu

Video: Six years ago today, Tottenham’s Erik Lamela stunned the football world

Tottenham FC
Posted by

It’s not too often that those involved with football all take a collective gasp at the same time, but that’s exactly what seemed to happen six years ago today.

On that October 23, 2014, Tottenham Hotspur were hosting Asteras in the UEFA Europa League.

The north Londoners were already 1-0 up when Erik Lamela did something that will live long in the memories for those that witnessed it live.

As the ball came to him in the D on the edge of the penalty area, and with little apparent danger, the midfielder decided to execute a wonderful rabona to extend Spurs’ lead. What a goal!

More Stories Erik Lamela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.