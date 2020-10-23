It’s not too often that those involved with football all take a collective gasp at the same time, but that’s exactly what seemed to happen six years ago today.

On that October 23, 2014, Tottenham Hotspur were hosting Asteras in the UEFA Europa League.

The north Londoners were already 1-0 up when Erik Lamela did something that will live long in the memories for those that witnessed it live.

As the ball came to him in the D on the edge of the penalty area, and with little apparent danger, the midfielder decided to execute a wonderful rabona to extend Spurs’ lead. What a goal!