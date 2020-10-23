Zinedine Zidane has two games to save his Real Madrid job

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could be sacked by the club if results do not improve over their next two fixtures, according to French publication L’Equipe.

Zidane, one of the greatest players in Los Blancos history, has also been one of their most successful managers in recent times – especially on a European level.

Having initially departed the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane was swiftly called upon following the departure of Julen Lopetegui. He has occupied the hot seat ever since the Spaniard’s premature departure.

Despite winning La Liga last time around, Zidane has struggled to get the wheels in motion since the new season started. Back-to-back defeats against Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk could spell trouble.

As per L’Equipe, Zidane finds himself with just two games to save his job, which is often the case when managing a club like Real Madrid. There’s no margin for error.

What’s concerning from Zidane’s perspective is that a trip to the Nou Camp is on the agenda tomorrow and then a flight to Germany to take on Borussia Monchengladbach.

They’re two tricky fixtures for Real Madrid. Could this spell the end of Zidane?