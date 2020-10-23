Menu

Zinedine Zidane has two games to save his Real Madrid job

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could be sacked by the club if results do not improve over their next two fixtures, according to French publication L’Equipe.

Zidane, one of the greatest players in Los Blancos history, has also been one of their most successful managers in recent times – especially on a European level.

Having initially departed the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane was swiftly called upon following the departure of Julen Lopetegui. He has occupied the hot seat ever since the Spaniard’s premature departure.

Despite winning La Liga last time around, Zidane has struggled to get the wheels in motion since the new season started. Back-to-back defeats against Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk could spell trouble.

As per L’Equipe, Zidane finds himself with just two games to save his job, which is often the case when managing a club like Real Madrid. There’s no margin for error.

What’s concerning from Zidane’s perspective is that a trip to the Nou Camp is on the agenda tomorrow and then a flight to Germany to take on Borussia Monchengladbach.

They’re two tricky fixtures for Real Madrid. Could this spell the end of Zidane?

  1. inuwa ibrahim says:
    October 23, 2020 at 8:11 am

    To me as a realmadrid fan changing one coach after the other is not the solution
    the problem of realmadrid now is president how do think a club who win three champion league and laliga without buyin player can performed well and gain tropy again and again without reconstruction
    their is the need of new player .but the predent did do it He end of rebuilding santiago .
    majority of the real madrid problem is president responsible when, the president commit failure to the club he enacted it to manager which led him to be sacked
    these is the reason why many managers dont want come and coach realmadrid my question when did these drama end ?

  2. SEYO YERIMA says:
    October 23, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Zinidine zidane sellfish…

