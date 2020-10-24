Man City star’s half-time withdrawal could spell beginning of the end amid Inter Milan links

Manchester City Sergio Aguero was withdrawn at half-time with Pep Guardiola’s men 1-0 down at West Ham. Could this be the beginning of the end for the Argentine?

Aguero looked a shadow of his usual self during the first-half against the Hammers. His threat was completely nullified by the West Ham back-line.

Guardiola made the decision to withdraw him at the half-time break, with academy product Phil Foden being the man trusted to turn City’s fortunes around in the second period.

It didn’t take long for Foden to repay his manager’s faith in him, with the England international levelling the scores after just five minutes on the pitch.

It’s a great moment for Foden, but it could prove to be bad news for Aguero.

The Argentine started the season injured and it looks as though he’s yet to shed the rust. If he loses the faith of his manager and loses his place in the side, the end could be nigh for him at the Etihad.

Especially with Calciomercato reporting that Inter Milan are keen on signing him at the season’s end when his contract expires.

Could we look back at this as the moment where Aguero’s Man City career began to wind down to an end?