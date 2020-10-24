When top-of-the-table Ajax took to the field against 10th placed Eredivisie side, VVV Venlo on Saturday, an away win might’ve been expected.

However, what transpired has to be one of the most one-sided games ever to take place in the Dutch top flight.

The result was a formality by half-time as Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Dusan Tadic and a Lassina Traore double had given Ajax a healthy 4-0 lead.

Ajax with the biggest win in Dutch top-flight history! ? Teenager Lassina Traoré scored 5? of the 1?3? goals v VVV-Venlo pic.twitter.com/HWM2Sig4cv — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 24, 2020

The sending off of Venlo’s Christian Kum on 52 minutes seemed to be the nail in the coffin for the hosts, because within seven minutes of going down to 10 men, Venlo had conceded another four goals through Traore, Ekkelenkamp, Antony and Daley Blind.

If they thought an eight-goal deficit was bad enough, Ajax still weren’t done.

Traore bagged two more to give him a personal total of five, with Lisandro Martinez and a Klaas-Jan Huntelaar double inside two minutes rounding off an incredible 13-0 away win, a record for the division.

Venlo didn’t have a shot on target compared to Ajax’s 23, which rather sums up the match.