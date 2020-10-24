Real Madrid ran out convincing 3-1 winners at the end of Saturday afternoon’s El Clasico clash against Barcelona.

Los Blancos had come charging out of the blocks at Camp Nou, and took an early lead through Fede Valverde.

That was quickly wiped out by Ansu Fati, scoring Barcelona’s 400th goal against their eternal rivals.

Thereafter, the match see-sawed from end to end, and it really lived up to its billing.

However, just when Barca were getting on top in the second half, a decision went against them which turned the tide in the match.

It was a contentious one too, as both Sergio Ramos and Clement Lenglet tussled for the ball in the Barca penalty area.

Both had their hands on each other, but the Frenchman pulled Ramos’ shirt for slightly longer than was necessary, giving Real’s captain the opportunity to go down theatrically and then beg for a penalty.

Incredibly, after a VAR review, it was given, but former La Liga referee, Juan Andujar Oliver, was unhappy with the award.

“These little tugs aren’t a reason to give a penalty,” he told Radio MARCA, cited by MARCA.

“[Otherwise] there’d be 40 given per game.”

In the end, it didn’t matter as Real went on to score a third through Luka Modric to take the spoils again in this fixture.