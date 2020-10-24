Arsenal ace back in ‘full training’ after long-term injury, working towards match fitness

Arsenal have provided an update on the condition of defender Calum Chambers on the club’s official website – and it’s good news.

Chambers has been ruled out of action since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Stamford Bridge at the tail end of last year. It was a devastating injury for the defender, who was coming into a run of good form when he was ruled out for the best part of a year.

Thankfully for Chambers, he won’t have to wait long before getting a taste of the action once again. On the club’s official website, Arsenal report that he is now back in ‘full training’ and is working on his match fitness.

Whether or not Chambers will be to the taste of manager Mikel Arteta to the point that he may be back in starting contention remains to be seen, but the Arsenal boss will be happy to have every possible player available to him considering the busy run of games that lies ahead.