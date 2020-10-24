Arsenal injury update: Potential return dates set for long-term absentees

Arsenal have provided updates on Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli on the club’s official website.

The Gunners have enjoyed a positive start to the season under Mikel Arteta, who has improved their fortunes considerably since taking the reins from Unai Emery.

Arteta is still in the process of putting his best team together, once he determines exactly what that is, but his life will be made much easier when he has a fully fit squad available to him.

Good news, Mikel. Arsenal have given an update on the condition of the injured Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli on the club’s official website, and the pair are well on their way to getting back available.

Arsenal report that Mari, who suffered ligament damage in June, is expected to return to full training within the next ten days, while Martinelli is hoping to recover from his long-term knee problem by the end of 2020.

Games will be coming thick and fast for Arsenal, especially with their Europa League campaign on the calendar. Arteta will be thankful to have them fit and ready when they do make their respective returns.