Menu

Arsenal injury update: Potential return dates set for long-term absentees

Posted by

Arsenal have provided updates on Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli on the club’s official website.

The Gunners have enjoyed a positive start to the season under Mikel Arteta, who has improved their fortunes considerably since taking the reins from Unai Emery.

Arteta is still in the process of putting his best team together, once he determines exactly what that is, but his life will be made much easier when he has a fully fit squad available to him.

MORE: Arsenal ace back in ‘full training’ after long-term injury, working towards match fitness

Good news, Mikel. Arsenal have given an update on the condition of the injured Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli on the club’s official website, and the pair are well on their way to getting back available.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Chelsea were denied a clear penalty’ – Former ref is furious with VAR for another poor decision
Video: Jota rises high to head Liverpool into the lead against Sheffield United
Disgrace as PGMOL confirm Chelsea stonewall penalty appeal was reviewed and ignored

Arsenal report that Mari, who suffered ligament damage in June, is expected to return to full training within the next ten days, while Martinelli is hoping to recover from his long-term knee problem by the end of 2020.

Games will be coming thick and fast for Arsenal, especially with their Europa League campaign on the calendar. Arteta will be thankful to have them fit and ready when they do make their respective returns.

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Pablo Mari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.