Edouard Mendy follows in footsteps of Chelsea legend with Man United clean sheet

This stat shared by Squawka on Twitter will give Chelsea fans plenty of encouragement amidst Edouard Mendy’s bright start to life with the Blues.

Mendy kept a clean sheet during Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening. That was in no small part thanks to a few superb stops he made himself, including a world-class one to deny Marcus Rashford in injury time at the end of the contest.

The Senegalese international’s arrival at Stamford Bridge will allay the fears caused by the form of Kepa Arrizabalaga – and this stat shared by Squawka will only add to that.

Edouard Mendy is the first Chelsea goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first two league starts for the club since Petr Cech in 2004. Following in the footsteps of a club legend… and teammate. ? pic.twitter.com/VSBGdpkd3g — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2020

Petr Cech is the greatest goalkeeper ever to pull on the Chelsea shirt, with his heroics in the penalty shootout in Munich being engraved into folklore forever more. Mendy has begun in the same manner that Cech did – whether or not he can continue like that, only time will tell.