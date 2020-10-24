Chelsea defender lined up for January move by Serie A trio including champions Juventus

Chelsea left-back Emerson is reportedly being considered for a January move by Serie A trio Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus.

Emerson, 26, joined Chelsea in January 2018 from AS Roma in a move which costs the Blues just £18m, as per TransferMarkt, however, after a nearly three-year spell in London, the Brazilian defender has so far failed to impress.

Since the South American attacking full-back’s arrival in England, he has managed to feature in just 57 matches in all competitions including only 23 starts in the Premier League.

However, Emerson could be set to be offered an escape route out of his Stamford Bridge nightmare after Sky Sports Italia reported live (via Calcio Mercato) that the Brazilian full-back has emerged as a January transfer target for a trio of Serie A sides.

The report is limited with the information it provides, but it does state that the Serie A trio include Napoli, Inter Milan and current champions Juventus.

It would be reasonable to assume that the Chelsea hierarchy will be open to allowing Emerson to leave the Blues, especially considering the Londoners spent upwards of £200m during the summer transfer window; balancing the books could be a priority come January.