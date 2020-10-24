The problems with VAR are manifold and things are becoming worse and worse on a weekly basis.

On Saturday evening, Chelsea looked to have been denied what appeared to be a clear penalty when Manchester United’s Harry Maguire climbed all over Cesar Azpilicueta and stopped him from getting any sort of contact on a ball into the box.

It’s the sort of incident that is so clear cut as to be blatantly obvious, and with on pitch referee, Martin Atkinson, not blowing for the infringement, that is a ‘clear and obvious error,’ which should invoke VAR to make the correct decision.

That it didn’t happen has riled former Premier League referee, Mark Halsey.

“I thought Chelsea were denied a clear penalty when Harry Maguire was guilty of a holding offence on Azpilicueta,” he told CaughtOffside.

“I understand why it was difficult for Martin Atkinson to see the incident with perhaps players blocking his view, but I do not understand why VAR official, Stuart Attwell, has not recommended a review.

“In my opinion, it’s a clear and obvious error by the on-field referee.”

How many more incidents will it take before someone at PGMOL takes this seriously?

The saving grace at present is that the season has barely started, but if those sorts of decisions are made at the business end, when trophies or European places are in play, god help us.