Menu

‘Damn we’re losing’ – These Manchester United fans react to lineup against Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Despite a solid performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stuck with the eleven that beat Newcastle ahead of today’s mammoth clash against rivals Chelsea.

The backline consists of David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw – there’s no start for Axel Tuanzebe after a dominant comeback performance in Paris.

Scott McTominay and Fred will start once more, with the duo sitting in the middle of the park whilst playmaker Bruno Fernandes is afforded creative freedom.

Juan Mata and Dan James start on the wings, with Marcus Rashford leading the line.

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

More Stories / Latest News
“The closest thing” – These fans compare Barcelona youngster with a club legend after a bright start to his Nou Camp career
Video: VAR comes to Real Madrid’s aid again after Sergio Ramos wins and converts a penalty vs Barcelona
Video: Leroy Sane scores stunning Arjen Robben-esque strike for Bayern Munich

United’s bench is strong, Mason Greenwood is back in the matchday squad, with the ace an option as well as stars Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek.

Edinson Cavani could well make his debut for the Red Devils off the bench, with Anthony Martial still suspended after the red card against Spurs.

Alex Telles has also been left as a substitute after a solid debut against PSG, it looks quite clear that Solskjaer is prioritising Wednesday night’s Champions League tie against RB Leipzig.

More Stories Frank Lampard Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.