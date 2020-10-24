‘Damn we’re losing’ – These Manchester United fans react to lineup against Chelsea

Despite a solid performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stuck with the eleven that beat Newcastle ahead of today’s mammoth clash against rivals Chelsea.

The backline consists of David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw – there’s no start for Axel Tuanzebe after a dominant comeback performance in Paris.

Scott McTominay and Fred will start once more, with the duo sitting in the middle of the park whilst playmaker Bruno Fernandes is afforded creative freedom.

Juan Mata and Dan James start on the wings, with Marcus Rashford leading the line.

? Ole names an unchanged side from our last @PremierLeague game… And there's a new boy on the bench ?#MUFC #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2020

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Damn we’re losing — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 24, 2020

What on Earth is this man ?????? — Luka ?? (@Lukathfc) October 24, 2020

No van De beek, no Pogba, no telles, no cavani…..I’ll come back to this if we lose — Mack (@MacckkUTD) October 24, 2020

The Bench is stronger than the start11 — King Hank (@King_Henkie) October 24, 2020

did pogba and van de beek kill someone? why have they been benched 3 games in a row!!!!!

Chelsea aren’t Newcastle. we’re up against kante jorginho and havertz, not bloody john jo shelvey! — ~ (@BismillahFC_) October 24, 2020

We were angry with the last two line ups and we won… — SeeYouAtTheParty, Richter (@USA___UK) October 24, 2020

United’s bench is strong, Mason Greenwood is back in the matchday squad, with the ace an option as well as stars Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek.

Edinson Cavani could well make his debut for the Red Devils off the bench, with Anthony Martial still suspended after the red card against Spurs.

Alex Telles has also been left as a substitute after a solid debut against PSG, it looks quite clear that Solskjaer is prioritising Wednesday night’s Champions League tie against RB Leipzig.