English club working with FIFA as Barcelona fail to pay for transfer after 13 months

According to the Express and Star, West Bromwich Albion are still yet to receive any money from Barcelona for the transfer of academy starlet Louie Barry.

The highly-rated striker joined Barcelona last summer after rejecting a three-year contract from the Baggies, with the Catalan outfit supposed to pay a compensation fee of £235,000 for Barry.

Barry was making waves within Albion and England’s youth setup at the time, with this particular deal highlighting just how harsh it is on some sides when the biggest clubs in the world snatch their talents.

The England Under-17s forward was only at Barcelona for less than six months, joining Aston Villa for a reported fee of €1m (£880,000) in January.

The Express and Star report that the Baggies are working with FIFA in order to receive the money they are owed from Barcelona.

It is absolutely shocking to find that the Blaugrana have been able to profit off a player after not even paying for the talent’s signing in the first place, the relevant bodies need to have a serious look at this…

Barry has scored three goals in six games for Villa’s Under-23s to date.