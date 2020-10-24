Menu

Uncertainty around Bayern star as he remains in quarantine after twice testing negative for COVID-19

Bayern Munich
There’s frustration for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, who looks set to be forced to stay in isolation, despite twice testing negative for COVID-19.

This information comes from Munich based journalist Manuel Bonke, who reveals that Gnabry has tested negative twice for the virus, as well as testing negative in an antigen test, but those in charge at the top of German football look likely to keep him in quarantine.

It’s frustrating for Gnabry, who has established himself as a star man at Bayern. He will be forced to miss out on more action for the European champions, including their second Champions League fixture in midweek.

Bayern made light work of Eintracht Frankfurt this afternoon, with a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick sending them on their way to a 4-0 victory. However, they will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the return of Gnabry, even if Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman are not bad deputies to have.

