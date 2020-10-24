Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies suffered what appeared to be a serious looking ankle injury against Eintracht Frankfurt today. Hansi Flick has now provided an update.

Davies’ stunning performances in Bayern’s triumphant Champions League campaign made the world take notice. The Canadian’s speed and refined final ball are borderline unstoppable.

And get this – he’s only 19-years-old.

His meteoric rise to being a cornerstone in Bayern’s defence and regarded as one of the best full-backs on the planet has been a sight to behold – which is why his injury will be such a blow for the European champions.

Davies was forced to limp off with the aid of the Bayern medical staff during today’s 4-0 win over Frankfurt after damaging his ankle. At first view, it didn’t look good.

Alphonso Davies was substituted and had to be helped off the field just three minutes into Bayern’s game vs. Frankfurt. Get well soon, Phonzie ? pic.twitter.com/la3RKSoPxh — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 24, 2020

Hansi Flick has now confirmed that Davies will be ruled out of action for 6-8 weeks. Bayern will be without him for the next couple of months, so it seems. Get well soon, Alphonso!