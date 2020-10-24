Jurgen Klopp issues high praise for Man United’s Marcus Rashford

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued some high praise for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford who continues to lead the charge to end child poverty.

Klopp, 53, took the Anfield hot-seat in 2015 and has since gone on to turn the Reds’ on-field fortunes around after guiding them to their first ever Premier League title.

Since the German manager’s arrival here in England, he has lifted a hugely impressive four major trophies, including the Champions League in 2017-18.

However, one area of the famous Liverpool job Klopp has never quite been able to master is beating arch-rivals United.

The German manager has only managed to to see off the red half of Manchester twice in 12 Premier League matches.

With the England’s fiercest rivalary set to reignite during the New Year, the Liverpool boss has issued some high praise for United forward Rashford.

Rashford has spent most of this year trying to ensure that children all throughout the country do not go hungry, the attacker’s efforts have made such an impact he received an MBE earlier this summer, as per The FA.

In light of the Englishman’s communities efforts to end child poverty, when asked by Liverpool FC about his feelings towards the 22-year-old, Klopp said: “Yes, I’m not sure I can find any better words than other and much smarter people than me said about it.

“But what Marcus [Rashford] started there is absolutely incredible and it’s so nice.

“With all the rivalry between the clubs and stuff like this, in these moments as footballers – and as human beings – always united.

“It’s just nice to show in a time when obviously a lot of people who are really in charge of something and don’t show any sign of proper leadership, that a boy grown up in difficult circumstances, blessed with a sensational talent obviously, never forgot his roots and where he is coming from.

“That he has to do it then is a bit of a shame but is wonderful as well. I hope his mother is really proud of him. I don’t know him but even I am.

“He plays for United, which makes it really tricky! But it’s really an absolutely wonderful, wonderful thing. Whatever praise he got – and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t want the praise now anymore, it’s nice to do it once – that’s how it is.

“Now he is in the role and now he is the role model for that and that’s great.

“And it will not distract him from his football things. But, yeah, absolutely great and happy about it.”

Klopp went onto speak about the two cities of Liverpool and Manchester coming together for a common cause, he said: “Yes, that just shows that football can do really wondrous [things] in moments. And it shows as well that the subject is really serious.

“That’s why everybody puts the rivalry aside and just thinks about more important things in life. How I said, really happy that we can show this solidarity in these moments.”