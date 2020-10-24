After Saturday’s goalless draw at Old Trafford, Manchester United may have been disappointed not to have earned all three points against Chelsea, equally their performance was markedly better than when losing 6-1 to Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has work to do with this side to get them where he wants them to be, but there were sparks of encouragement during the draw against the Blues.

The issue for one former Red Devil is that there remains a lack of leaders in the dressing room, something every team needs if they want to get right to the very top.

“United have always had real leaders, fantastic players in the dressing room,” Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Players like Rooney, Neville, Ferdinand and others, but they lack those types of characters now.”

Another former player, Patrice Evra, also said as much in the live broadcast after the game, but Chadwick believes the Frenchman went a little too far in his condemnation.

“With the Evra situation, you could see he was disappointed in the performance, and United were lacklustre in the final third, but it’s a bit harsh to say that they don’t have the men to do the job,” he continued.

Edinson Cavani made his debut against the Blues, and whilst Chadwick was hugely impressed with the Uruguayan, he thought that Cavani’s team-mates could’ve played with a little more urgency.

“Cavani showed what he was all about within 10 seconds, his movement was world class,” he added.

“Ole will be delighted with the clean sheet, the team looked solid, but they lacked spark in final third, couldn’t utilise the pace of Rashford, and Mata and Bruno didn’t move the ball quick enough through the channels.”